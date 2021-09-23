Saginaw County’s East Side Soup Kitchen is holding a food giveaway Thursday

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County’s East Side Soup Kitchen is holding a food giveaway all day Thursday.

It will run from 10:30 a.m. this morning until the food is gone. The East Side Soup Kitchen is located on Genesee Avenue in Saginaw.

The soup kitchen’s dining room is opening for indoor meal service starting the first Monday of October

