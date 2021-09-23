Shiawassee County Commissioners closing in on vote to redistribute pandemic-related funds

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/22/2021) - The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting on Wednesday night to speak with the public about how they want to see the county spend thousands of dollars.

On Monday, one idea that came up was to award $5,000 to seven middle managers. On Wednesday, the board will looked at making modifications to that option, but they’ll have to first decide the dollar amount and how many employees are getting it.

Following a Genesee County judge’s order in July, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners can’t spend a dime of pandemic-related dollars until they restart the conversations and vote on how to spend the money in a public setting.

“I for one do not want to leave it for another month to talk about it. The public doesn’t want us to. Our employees don’t want us to. We want to put this to bed and be done with it,” Board Chariman, Gregory Brodeur said.

That’s because during a meeting on July 15, select members of the board voted privately to award themselves and other county employees thousands of dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funding. That money that was eventually paid back.

Now, all of their ideas are coming to the table publicly.

“Let’s just take some more of this money, give it to our employees. I can’t think of a better investment,” Brodeur said during the meeting.

The Board Chairman likes the idea of paying an extra thousand dollars to about two hundred county employees, but other board members brought up ideas like paying seven middle managers $5,000 and possibly including department heads and county health officials.

Once that’s done, the board can focus on ideas from the public about the larger portion of the federal funds.

“We’re asking for a portion of that 13 million that the county is getting in order to buy equipment. Also, it would benefit all of the residents of Shiawassee County because every fire department gets the equipment to continue to do our job,” Guy Hubbard said. Hubbard is the Fire Chief for the Perry Area Fire Rescue and the Shiawassee County Fire Training Coordinator.

ABC12 expects more detailed information on a dollar amount and how many employee would get the one-time payment during Thursday night’s board meeting that starts at 5:00.

