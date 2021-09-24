Advertisement

28-year-old Lincoln Township man in jail for drug delivery

By Jordyn Bruns
LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday morning members of the Huron County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at to a home in Lincoln Twp., which was the result of an ongoing investigation into local drug trafficking.

Found in the home was around $1,700 of methamphetamine, $1,900 of cocaine, $140 of suboxone, $900 in cash, packaging material, scales and paraphernalia. There was also several thousand dollars worth of believed stolen property.

Police said that there were three individual inside of the residence at the time the task force entered the home, with one of them being arrested for felony drug trafficking.

That individual, a 28 year old male, is currently being held in the Huron County Jail with a $50,000 dollar cash bond.

Huron County Police said that more charges are likely on him as time goes on, with arrests of others to follow.

