Bangor Township residents in Bay County start the recovery process from major flooding

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The past few days - many mid-Michigan residents have been dealing with heavy rain and power outages from high wind gusts.

One community was hit especially hard. The storm system that dumped as much as four inches of rain is gone - but its impact could linger for many weeks.

Thursday, Saginaw Bay was very angry. Waves jumped over the sea wall at Wenonah Park Beach Estates in Bangor Township.

There were a dozen calls to the fire department for assistance - leading to the evacuation of some residents.

Skip ahead to Friday and the scene is much calmer, but there are still areas of ponding and puddling.

Bangor Township Supervisor Glenn Rowley explained what they are seeing now that water has receded.

“Things are starting to dry out now. We’re really finding out just how bad was it. Of course, the folks along the coastline received the most damage,” said Rowley.

He notes that part of the recovery process will be picking up damaged items and trash from local residents’ homes.

“Those that enjoy a career of garbage picking if you would, hey this isn’t the kind of stuff that you want to pick up. This is stuff that has flooded and will turn into mold at some point,” he said.

Nobody wants water in their home. But, if it happens - here are some home flood tips to keep in mind...

First - Don’t put valuable items in the basement / garage or ground floor where water might enter.

Second - Check on what your current insurance covers - and if you need a separate flood insurance policy.

Third - Check on whether you need a special water back-up or sump pump failure endorsement on you coverage.

And finally, it might be a good idea to bring in the professionals to repair flood damage - to avoid mold from forming.

