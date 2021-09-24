Cannabis business plans to addresses blight in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/23/2021) - 3Fifteen Cannabis is pledging $150,000 as part of its application for a recreational marijuana license to address blight issues in Flint. 3Fifteen has been operating a medical provisioning center in Flint for two years and is now seeking to sell recreational marijuana at its store.

According to a press release from the business, as part of their application, 3Fifteen submitted a Blight Elimination Plan pledging to invest $150,000 to address blight in the city if its application is approved - $100,000 to clean up structural blight in Flint, such as the demolition of vacant lots near its store, and an additional $10,000 a year for five years to address non-structural blight like landscaping services and other beautification of the surrounding neighborhood.

3Fifteen’s plan is in line with a big goal of Flint’s Office of Blight Elimination & Neighborhood Stabilization plan, and hopes to be a catalyst that encourages others to participate in addressing blight in Flint as well. The City expressed the importance of this in its recreational marijuana ordinance, which permits approval if an existing medical provisioning center proposed an acceptable Blight Elimination Plan.

3Fifteen has shown its dedication to the Flint community with three local clean up events this summer where employees and nearby residents cleaned up trash and debris from the block surrounding its store. 3Fifteen also donated portions of its sales to Community Growth Collective and the Flint Porch Project—local Flint community organizations.

3Fifteen’s dedication to Flint is not new. Victor Kattoula, Operations Director for 3Fifteen, has a long family history giving back to the Flint community, since the 1980s. For over 50 years, the Kattoula family has owned and operated the Landmark Foods grocery store, some of the only grocery stores left in Flint.

“Our main goal is to serve the community we love. At the end of the day, we want to know we’ve given back to the community that has allowed us a space to grow.” said Kattoula. “Opening a recreational center allows us to invite more citizens of Flint to join the 3Fifteen family - whether it be as recreational customers, employees or simply community members benefiting from our blight elimination efforts.”

Flint’s Planning Commission has already approved other locations for recreational marijuana sales and with 3Fifteen’s pledge to invest $150,000 if its application is approved, the City’s blight issues can get some much needed attention.

