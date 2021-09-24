City of Flint moving forward with Priority Waste despite protests from GFL Environmental

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/23/2021) - The City of Flint is hitting another roadblock in securing waste collection services.

City Council held a special meeting today to discuss a waste company filing a formal protest that the city is not treating their bid fairly.

This comes just two weeks after council awarded a three-year contract to Priority Waste, but that contract doesn’t start until the the beginning of next month.

During the meeting, Flint City Council voted to dismiss the protest from GFL. This now means that trash pick up will continue and Priority Waste will take over October 1.

This all comes after city council wanted to hear why GFL Environmental felt like they were treated unfairly. GFL Environmental says it was the lowest bidder for garbage collection in Flint, but the city administration and City Council agreed to give it to Priority Waste. After that, GFL Environmental filed a formal protest with the city.

“All we’ve been asking for from the beginning is that our proposal be judged fairly and equitably, and we are filing this protest because we don’t believe that’s happened,” GFL Government Affairs Director, Joseph Munem said.

Munem says their deal was cheaper than Priority Waste’s and says the city wrongly stated that they were not able to starting serving the community by the contract starting date on October 1.

The city is called a special meeting to vote on a motion after that; one moving forward with the original Priority Waste contract, but some council members say not so fast.

“This is the lack of transparency. I won’t be supporting this resolution without hearing and giving a fair opportunity,” Councilwoman, Monica Galloway said during the meeting.

Had the council not taken action, it’s possible that neither company would be picking up trash on October 1st, and the city’s administrator says that shouldn’t be an option.

“Move forward and authorize us based on the fact that the substantial businesses here is the welfare and health and safety of the residents and that waste collection should move forward without delay,” Clyde Edwards said.

ABC12 called GFL Environmental after council’s decision. They are still trying to figure out the next step after council voted to just move forward with Priority Waste.

