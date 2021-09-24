Emmy winner from Grand Blanc studied at the Flint Youth Theatre

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Emmys were last Sunday and one of the winners was Evan Peters from Grand Blanc.

Peters studied at the Flint Youth Theatre, joining Good Morning Mid-Michigan Friday morning is Flint Youth Theater’s Artistic Director and Department chair for the Flint School of Performing Arts, Sam Richardson.

34-year-old Evan Peters took home the trophy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for his role in Mare of Easttown.

