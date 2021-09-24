Advertisement

Emmy winner from Grand Blanc studied at the Flint Youth Theatre

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Emmys were last Sunday and one of the winners was Evan Peters from Grand Blanc.

Peters studied at the Flint Youth Theatre, joining Good Morning Mid-Michigan Friday morning is Flint Youth Theater’s Artistic Director and Department chair for the Flint School of Performing Arts, Sam Richardson.

34-year-old Evan Peters took home the trophy for outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for his role in Mare of Easttown.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Emmy winner from Grand Blanc studied at the Flint Youth Theatre
Emmy winner from Grand Blanc studied at Flint Youth Theatre
Flint’s Community Read kicks off in October
Schoolgirl Style in Flushing
ABC12 In Your Town: Flushing Schoolgirl Style
ABC12 in your town: Flushing Schoolgirl style
ABC12 in Your Town: Flushing Schoolgirl Style