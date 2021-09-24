Finally drying out after soggy week

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Today we will finally catch our breath after an extremely active last few days with several inches of rain and strong gusty winds. The area of low pressure responsible for that will finally begin to move out of the area and we’ll see improving weather conditions throughout the day. Expect mostly cloudy skies for the bus stop this morning with a few lingering showers in the northern Thumb and north of the Saginaw Bay and temperatures near 50 degrees. Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day and some sunshine is expected this afternoon with highs near 70 degrees. It will be a bit breezy with withs from southwest at 10-15 mph.

Our next rain maker does arrive rather quickly overnight as rain will become likely by midnight. This will be as a cold front moves through Mid-Michigan. Most of this rain will fall while we are all sleeping but a few lingering showers are expected tomorrow morning. This rain should wrap up before noon and the rest of the day isn’t looking too bad with a few peeks of sun. Highs tomorrow are in the middle 60s. The second half of the weekend should be mostly dry outside of a stray shower or two with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Next week is looking great and very quiet. We’ll see sunshine each and every day with seasonably warm temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.