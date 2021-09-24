Flint native headed to London to attend the number one ranked veterinarian school.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - CiAsha Hickerson can hardly contain her excitement as she embarks on an opportunity of a lifetime.

Her new journey is taking her across the ocean to London fulfill a dream of becoming a Veterinarian.

“Being across the ocean, across the world is a little daunting,” she said. But Hickerson has no fear of being thousands of miles away from her home.

“Ultimately I know that God has me.” Hickerson discovered her passion while attending high school at Genesee Early College in Flint. It is a medical based high school on the campus of the University of Michigan - Flint campus.

“I discovered that I like animals after job shadowing at a veterinarian,” Hickerson said.

She headed west to Michigan State University, in East Lansing, MI after graduating high school. She graduated from Michigan state in 2020 with a degree in Animal Science.

The 23-year-old has been accepted into Royal Veterinary College at the University of London and according to the world university rankings, no other vet school compares to Royal. It was one of six schools Hickerson applied to. She is still coming to grips with what all means.

“To be accepted into the number one veterinary medicine school in the world was astounding to me”, she said. “There was no question about it that’s where I wanted to be.”

Her acceptance into Royal Vet school of London may be one for the history books too.

” I do believe that I am the first black American to be accepted into their institution for veterinary medicine,” she said.

Hickerson says everything she’s done up until this moment has prepared her for this historic step. Her faith and her companion, her Great Dane, Zoey will go with her on this journey.

