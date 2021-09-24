Flint’s Community Read kicks off in October

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/23/2021) - The Flint & Genesee Literacy Network is partnering with residents in the greater Flint area who seek to engage the community in promoting inclusion and understand differing points of view through a literary journey.

According to a press release from the FGLN, The Community Read kicks off on October 2, 2021. Virtual discussions will be held on the first Saturday of each month through April 2022, via zoom. Registration is available on the Flint & Genesee Literacy Network’s website. Registered participants may opt to receive a free copy of the selected 2021-2022 book, Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” through the generous donation of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, while supplies last. Books will be available for pick-up at COMMA BOOKSTORE &SOCIAL HUB (132 W. 2nd St. Flint, MI 48502).

A community-wide discussion of Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste” is intended to engage the community in dialogue and seeks to strengthen the greater Flint community, to promote literacy and foster community through a shared experience. Isabel Wilkerson gives us a masterful portrait of an unseen phenomenon in America as she explores how America today and throughout its history has been shaped by a hidden caste system, a rigid hierarchy of human rankings. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, is an eye-opening story of people and history, and a reexamination of what lies under the surface of ordinary lives and of American life today.

