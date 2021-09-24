Advertisement

Flint’s Community Read kicks off in October

(WJRT)
By Matt Franklin
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/23/2021) - The Flint & Genesee Literacy Network is partnering with residents in the greater Flint area who seek to engage the community in promoting inclusion and understand differing points of view through a literary journey.

According to a press release from the FGLN, The Community Read kicks off on October 2, 2021. Virtual discussions will be held on the first Saturday of each month through April 2022, via zoom. Registration is available on the Flint & Genesee Literacy Network’s website. Registered participants may opt to receive a free copy of the selected 2021-2022 book, Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” through the generous donation of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, while supplies last. Books will be available for pick-up at COMMA BOOKSTORE &SOCIAL HUB (132 W. 2nd St. Flint, MI 48502).

A community-wide discussion of Isabel Wilkerson’s “Caste” is intended to engage the community in dialogue and seeks to strengthen the greater Flint community, to promote literacy and foster community through a shared experience. Isabel Wilkerson gives us a masterful portrait of an unseen phenomenon in America as she explores how America today and throughout its history has been shaped by a hidden caste system, a rigid hierarchy of human rankings. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, is an eye-opening story of people and history, and a reexamination of what lies under the surface of ordinary lives and of American life today.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Two men rescued a Fairgrove woman from this car after it overturned into the Cass River in...
Good Samaritans rescue woman from car overturned into Cass River
Steve Simon owned the 1970 Chevelle along with brother Price who passed away in late 2013.
Mid-Michigan man restores classic car to honor late brother
Frankenmuth Autofest
Frankenmuth Auto Fest a welcomed return for local businesses
Good Morning Mid-Michigan