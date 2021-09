FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On Furry Friday Good Morning Mid-Michigan is joined by Genesee County Animal Control.

Volunteers Jody Dicks and Jennifer Caballero bring in cat siblings, 5-month-old Smoke and Lilac.

The cats are a bonded pair and are trying to be adopted together.

Adoption information can be found here.

