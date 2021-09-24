Advertisement

GOP’s Leonard again running for Michigan attorney general

FILE - In a Sept. 17, 2018 file photo, Republican attorney general candidate Tom Leonard speaks...
FILE - In a Sept. 17, 2018 file photo, Republican attorney general candidate Tom Leonard speaks with reporters in Lansing, Mich. Former legislative leader Leonard announced his candidacy for Michigan attorney general on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, again seeking the Republican nomination he won in 2018 before losing to Democrat Dana Nessel in the general election. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)(David Eggert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Former legislative leader Tom Leonard has announced his candidacy for Michigan attorney general Friday.

He is again seeking the Republican nomination he won in 2018 before losing to Democrat Dana Nessel in the general election. Leonard, a DeWitt lawyer, is the third candidate to enter the GOP field.

Republicans will endorse and later formally choose their nominee at conventions next year. Leonard’s announcement coincided with the start of the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference.

It came about a week after former President Donald Trump endorsed attorney Matthew DePerno, who filed a lawsuit falsely claiming election fraud in Antrim County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun
Top Michigan health official Khaldun leaving for new job
MDOT costs
MDOT construction cost index helps predict future project planning
