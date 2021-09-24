Gov. Whitmer signs bill keeping legal blood alcohol content at 0.08%

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Governor Whitmer signed Senate Bills 616 and 617 on Friday to maintain the legal limit for blood alcohol content at 0.08%.

“These bills ensure that Michiganders have a safe, reliable guideline to help them make smart decisions and stay safe on the roads,” said Governor Whitmer. “Maintaining a legal BAC level of .08 also unlocks millions in federal funding that Michigan can use to fix the roads. I’m proud to partner with the legislature to sign these bills into law.”

Sources said that this bill is passed in order to keep Michigan drivers safe, and save the state millions in federal dollars.

The combination of both Senate Bill 616 and 617 are said to enhance the overall effectiveness of changes made by House Bill 4308 and House Bill 4309 in which they amend the Michigan Vehicle Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure. The goal for this bill is to maintain the state’s legal BAC limit at .08.

It is said that this legislation prevents the Michigan BAC legal limit from increasing to .10 on Oct. 1.

