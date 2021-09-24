Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some impressive rainfall totals over the past few days with Burt in Saginaw County coming in at 3.75″.

Parts of Genesee County including Flint, Goodrich and Fenton also topped 3″.

Dry weather with a lot of sunshine will continue for the rest of the day.

There will be no issues for any high school football games - just a bit breezy at times. Look for afternoon highs around 70.

Overnight, some showers develop.

They will move through quickly and end Saturday morning.

The rest of the day will be dry.

Expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the mid 60s. Sunday through the end of next week will be a stretch of dry weather with above normal temperatures from the low to mid 70s.

We’ll time out Saturday’s rain this afternoon & evening on ABC12 News.

