MDOT construction cost index helps predict future project planning

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is using a new tool that could help better predict future budget needs.

The Highway Construction Cost Index is used by other state transportation agencies and after recent research -- The Michigan Department of Transportation said that this could impact their ability to better plan for upcoming projects.

The new Highway Construction Cost Index takes years of data-- helping The Michigan Department of Transportation better predict the cost of upcoming projects.

“Historically we have used only past contract prices in order to establish our budgets,” said Brad Wieferich, MDOT Engineer

But the new tool will focus on market trends specific to Michigan-- meaning when it’s time to make a budget-- the numbers will be more accurate.

“When we contract work its usually paid by the item. So a square yard of concrete or a ton or asphalt. Having a number that is more precise out further really allows us to be more confident and certain for what we can see in the future,” he said.

Wieferich said that this tool will also allow them to look further into the future and really stretch every dollar.

“Were looking about five years out so that we can most effectively plan and coordinate our work. that’s why we do a five year plan and not a one or even a two year. We want to know what’s in the chamber. That way as things change we can easily modify. If prices are coming in really good in a year, lower than what we estimated, then yes we will move work forward” said Wieferich.

The Index also gives a better look into market conditions that in pervious years wasn’t available.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said that they are just now in the beginning phases of using this tool for their upcoming five year plan. With more accurate project cost predictions, The Michigan Department of Transportation said that they may be able to take on more projects in the future.

