Michigan reports a daily average of 3,040 COVID-19 cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,080 new COVID-19 illnesses Thursday to Friday for a total of 1,008,069. The daily average of 3,040 newly confirmed cases remains the same since Wednesday’s report.

State health officials reported 82 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Thursday to Friday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,863.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased from Wednesday to a total of 41,581 tests completed Thursday. The percentage of positive tests increased from Wednesday, settling in at 8.48% on Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased this week. As of Friday, 1,557 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 12 more than Wednesday’s report. Of those, 1,467 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators increased slightly. As of Friday, Michigan hospitals were treating 423 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 187 of them were on ventilators.

Since Wednesday, there are 18 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 22 less on ventilators.

Michigan had distributed over 13.266 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.114 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.486 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 666,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.887 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.45 million people statewide. A total of 57.5% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 67.3% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 37,001 cases and 953 deaths, which is an increase of 131 cases and four deaths.

Saginaw, 22,701 cases and 629 deaths, which is an increase of 153 cases.

Arenac, 1,301 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of 16 cases.

Bay, 11,863 cases and 352 deaths, which is an increase of 106 cases and one death.

Clare, 2,475 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 2,286 cases and 62 deaths, which is an increase of 36 cases.

Gratiot, 3,730 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 38 cases.

Huron, 3,364 cases and 81 deaths, which is an increase of 14 cases.

Iosco, 2,214 cases and 78 deaths, which is an increase of 23 cases and one death.

Isabella, 6,425 cases and 99 deaths, which is an increase of 78 cases.

Lapeer, 8,657 cases and 220 deaths, which is an increase of 29 cases and one death.

Midland, 8,084 cases and 111 deaths, which is an increase of 82 cases and four deaths.

Ogemaw, 1,779 cases and 44 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Oscoda, 662 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Roscommon, 1,806 cases and 56 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Sanilac, 3,936cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 6,510 cases and 116 deaths, which is an increase of 36 cases.

Tuscola, 5,477 cases and 170 deaths, which is an increase of 40 cases and two deaths.

