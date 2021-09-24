More rain overnight into Saturday morning

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Friday evening is shaping up to be fantastic! Highs hit the lower 70s with sunshine earlier this afternoon - a nice treat after the days of soggy conditions, rain, wind, and cold temperatures.

More rain is set to move in during the overnight hours, but nothing like what we dealt with earlier this week. Expect those showers to come in after 2am and last until around 10am Saturday morning at the latest. Lows will be a bit warm in the upper 50s thanks to southwest winds gusting over 25mph. Rain totals will be light overall, only around 1/4″ give or take a tenth of an inch.

Saturday afternoon we’ll clear out with partly cloudy skies the rest of the day. Highs will only be in the lower to middle 60s with breezy west winds.

One more round of light rain will breeze on by Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the 60s once more.

All next week looks partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s, lows in the 40s, and comfortable light winds out of the northeast!! Enjoy!

