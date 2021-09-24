New Lothrop Area School District to hire COVID contact tracer

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY Mich. (WJRT) -“I think they’ve recognized how tough it’s been over the last 18 months for school districts and our families and students and staff. So, this person will definitely bring an added level of support that we need,” said superintendent, Dr. Anthony Berthiaume.

It’s another tool to help track positive cases of COVID 19 while keeping students in school.

The New Lothrop Area School District is bringing in a specialist for contact tracing.

“This would cut down on loss of instructional time for that students so again that’s another part that this person would play in helping our students focus on education, along with our staff as well,” Berthiaume said.

In addition to contact tracing, Dr. Berthiaume said that the person would also be responsible for daily testing within the district.

He said that the district has had seven or eight positive cases of COVID so far this year.

“I would say that it’s been typical I guess from what I’m hearing, but definitely less than other districts within our county. I know there’s a few that have had quite extensive quarantine list, I think, hopefully working with the health department we got this new pilot that’s coming out that we are able to barely test students that are close contacts, but still be able to come to school, that’s going to be another big piece of this person’s responsibilities is helping with that daily testing in the morning,” Berthiaume said.

The hope is by having someone focus solely on the impact of COVID in the district-- educators can focus on the students.

“I think it will just create more value as far as what what we’re there to do in educating our students so having that person as a support, rather than Principals doing that, that type of work definitely will be more, I think, create more of a impact as far as the learning environments and principals getting in the classrooms and secretaries being able to focus on their daily responsibilities rather than just COVID tracing, and contacting parents,” Berthiaume said.

