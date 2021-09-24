Oakland County Sheriff’s asking for help finding driver who plowed through Pontiac home

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for help in finding a woman who supposedly lost control of the car and plowed into the front of a newly built home in Pontiac.

The sheriff’s department said that the incident happened Monday at 2:41 a.m. at a home on Going St. near Whittemore. The car, is believed to be either a red Ford Escape or Mercury Milan Hybrid, which was traveling in a residential area when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, crossed the lawn and struck a bedroom in front of the unoccupied home.

The car appeared to be traveling in excess of the 25 MPH speed limit. Shown in footage captured from a near by Ring doorbell,

Police report that the driver may have been trying to avoid a pickup truck parked across the street from the home. It is said that a white SUV which was following the red vehicle before the crash, returned to the scene, picked up the woman and sped away.

It was not known if the woman suffered any injuries. Before deputies arrived, the red car was driven away by an unknown person. Police report that the vehicle is likely to have significant damage to the hood, front fender and bumper.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK-UP. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.