Person of the Week: Gary West is a Genesee County chef who is using food to assist the community in getting vaccinated

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - With Genesee County’s rate of vaccinations falling one man is using food to assist the community in helping to get more shots in arms, Gary West prepares for another day of community canvassing.

“This is what I will be cooking in tomorrow,” said the chef for the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department also known as GCARD.

West knows his way around the kitchen. “I have cooked ever since I was probably five or six years old,” he said proudly.

These days he is combining his passion and love for cooking with helping to save lives. GCard and other organizations in the community go out twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays looking for the unvaccinated.

West prepares the hot food used to encourage the unvaccinated to consider changing their status.

“We provide a lunch for people who are willing to take information or get vaccinated,” he said.

ABC12 caught up with West in the kitchen of GCARD.

“Well today we are going to make Philly Steaks,” he said.

He is using his culinary artistry to make sandwiches. Most folks he encounter ask for the hot meal, but West said they rarely get the shot.

“I believe the most that we vaccinated in one day was 12 people,” he said.

Like many, West was impacted by the pandemic. He list several people he know who caught the COVID-19 virus.

”My mother-in-law contracted, my sister, my brother-in-law had it,” he said.

Luckily for West and his family no one died from the virus.

“I was very thankful that God blessed us enough so that we didn’t have any deaths in our families.”

West is hoping his mastery in the kitchen will encourage the vaccine hesitant population in Genesee County to get the shot, so they won’t have to worry about falling victim to the disease. He’s not sure if it was the hot sandwich, but he says he knows of at least one person who encountered the mobile unit who had a change of heart.

”I believe we did vaccinate one lady who had asked us to come back. They came back knocked on the door and she got the vaccination that day,” he said.

When your are trying to save lives every shot in the arm is a victory.

“Even if one or two of them actually called to get a vaccine then we did our job,” said West.

