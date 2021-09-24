Saturday marks the end of the 2021 season for the Flint City Bucks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It is the end of 2021 season for the Flint City Bucks, with one more game on the schedule -- going in with nine wins for the season.

Good Morning Mid-Michigan is joined Friday morning by the President, Costa Papista.

The Bucks are the most successful USL League Two franchise of all time, earning four National Championships in the team’s twenty six year history.

The final game for the 2021 season will be the Bucks vs Detroit Union FC at Kettering University’s historic Atwood Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25.

To purchase tickets, click here

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.