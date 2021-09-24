Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners votes to redistribute some pandemic-related funding

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Shiawassee County leaders voted to give extra bonuses to county employees that are not elected officials.

Commissioners voted to give 14 middle managers, department heads and administrators an extra $5,000 dollars from the county’s allotment of federal coronavirus relief funds.

About 200 other county employees will get $1,000 more than was already approved. Those bonuses will be sent out next week.

Again, elected officials will not receive these bonuses. That after three commissioners voted to give themselves bonuses earlier this summer before paying them back.

These bonuses are only a small portion of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.