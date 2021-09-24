Advertisement

Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners votes to redistribute some pandemic-related funding

Board votes to award bonuses to 14 middle managers, department heads, administrators, and 200 other county employees
The Surbeck Building houses Shiawassee County government offices.
The Surbeck Building houses Shiawassee County government offices.
By Michael Nafso
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Shiawassee County leaders voted to give extra bonuses to county employees that are not elected officials.

Commissioners voted to give 14 middle managers, department heads and administrators an extra $5,000 dollars from the county’s allotment of federal coronavirus relief funds.

About 200 other county employees will get $1,000 more than was already approved. Those bonuses will be sent out next week.

Again, elected officials will not receive these bonuses. That after three commissioners voted to give themselves bonuses earlier this summer before paying them back.

These bonuses are only a small portion of the county’s American Rescue Plan funds.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Dragster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio.
Swartz Creek woman remains critical week after Cedar Point accident
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

Flint trash pickup contract
Flint trash pickup contract
City of Flint moving forward with Priority Waste despite protests from GFL Environmental
Cannabis plants helping with seizures
Cannabis business plans to addresses blight in Flint
Bay County flooding
Bangor Township residents in Bay County dealing with flooded homes and streets