Stuff the Bus kicks off Sunday at Fenton High School

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Stuff the Bus in Fenton kicks off on Sunday at Fenton High School.

The non-profit Fenton Area Resource and Referral has partnered with a number of local organizations to put on this community food share program every year, this being the 15th year!

Joining Good Morning Mid-Michigan Friday morning is the Client Care Specialist with Fenton Area Resource and Referral, Carla Juarez.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.