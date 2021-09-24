Advertisement

Suspects identified in Isabella County murder

During the search warrant at the suspect’s home, the body of a deceased female was discovered.
(Dakota, Michael)
By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Troopers from the Mount Pleasant State Police Post report that they responded to a Mount Pleasant hospital to investigate a reported felonious assault and uncover a deceased female in the home in the process.

The Troopers said that the uncooperative victim had sustained severe injuries requiring medical treatment.

Troopers were able to gather evidence and information from a neighborhood canvas, which led investigators to a home in Union Township where the suspect was found with two other individuals.

On Sept. 23, Troopers report that all three people drove away in a vehicle driven by the suspect which caused a traffic crash.

Troopers and members of the Mid-Michigan Investigative Narcotics Team responded and detained the three occupants. It is said that during the search warrant at the suspect’s home, the body of a deceased female was discovered.

Further investigation led to the identification of the victim and additional evidence that the two male subjects in custody were suspected in the homicide.

Troopers said that there is no indications of any of the crimes involved being random acts.

The male suspects identified as a 20-year-old Mount Pleasant resident and a 19-year-old Mount Pleasant man who are currently being held at the Isabella County Jail.

