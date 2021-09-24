Top Michigan health official Khaldun leaving for new job

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s chief medical executive and a top pandemic adviser to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is leaving state government for a new job in the private sector.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will be replaced at least temporarily by Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, a senior public health physician in the state health department who oversaw COVID-19 testing strategy.

Khaldun was appointed as chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health in 2019. She also is a practicing emergency physician at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. Her new job will be revealed soon. Whitmer has begun a search to select a permanent chief medical executive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.