Victim’s Navigator program is helping Genesee County crime victims

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -”One of our most important and sacred obligations as prosecuting attorneys is to look out for the victims of crime,” said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

And the Victim’s Navigator program is helping the Genesee County Prosecutor’s office due just that.

“And what it does it assists us in getting victims of crime help they need,” Leyton said.

The program is being funded through a state health department grant.

Genesee County is one of just a handful of counties taking part in the pilot program.

“Well obviously we are a high crime county. We have a lot of victims of crime, which is really not a feather in our cap but it’s reality with the way things are, so MDHHS looking at the counties around the state realized that we could use that assistance,” Leyton said.

Victims financially impacted by crime can take advantage of the program by receiving help with out of pocket expenses.

“It may pay their out of pocket medical expenses. It may pay their lost earnings. It may pay their funeral bills. It may pay social work counseling. It may for other expenses for folks who have been harmed as a direct result of a crime,” Leyton said.

The program has been utilized by the county for several months now. They are trying to offer it as much as possible.

“We have on staff victim advocates who reach out victims of crime. They have all the information. They will walk the folks through the program and get them the help that they need,” Leyton said.

