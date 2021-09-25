Advertisement

Kevin's Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Sep. 25, 2021
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Dry weather will continue to end our weekend and next week we might not see any rain until at least Saturday.

Look for a mix of stars and clouds overnight with lows dipping into the mid to upper 40s.

We end the first weekend of autumn with mostly cloudy conditions.

A stray sprinkle isn’t out of the question as we get back to normal temperatures around 70 degrees.

We’ll see at or slightly above normal temperatures for the last week of September and beginning of October.

