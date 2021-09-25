Morning rain ends and then a pleasant day expected

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - As advertised, the cold front has made its way into Mid-Michigan overnight and that is bringing widespread rain to the area. The good news is that this rain will wrap up later this morning and the rest of the day should stay mostly dry with some sunshine this afternoon. A sprinkle or two will be possible later today as well. Highs will be a touch cooler in the mid 60s with a breezy west wind at 10-15+ mph.

Tonight, just a few clouds but we will be staying dry. Into Sunday, expect a mostly cloudy day and a chance for a shower or two during the afternoon. This won’t be as widespread as today so most of the day will be just fine. Highs will be a touch warmer in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Into next week, cruise control weather is expected with some beautiful fall conditions for Mid-Michigan. We’ll see lots of sunshine all week long with seasonable temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There is no chance for rain throughout the week.

