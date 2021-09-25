Nurses pushing back after Ascension Genesys requires vaccines for workers

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (09/24/2021) - The deadline for workers at Ascension Genesys to get the COVID-19 vaccine is approaching quickly.

They have until 5:00 on November 12 to get the shot, and if not, they run the risk of losing their job.

This is sparking some pushback from registered nurses at the hospital, who say they’re concerned this could cause a shortage of staff.

As part of his vaccination push, President Biden has included all health care workers in his new federal vaccine mandate. We know about at least eight other major Michigan health systems announcing policies requiring all staff to get a vaccine against COVID like Beaumont and Henry Ford.

One nurse ABC12 spoke to anonymously said there are other solutions hospitals like Ascension should consider.

”I would like to see the hospitals give options. Those options being testing. Whether it be we pay for the testing or whether it be they pay for the testing because it doesn’t necessarily be that we absolutely have to get the vaccine,” the nurse said.

ABC12 reached out to the hospital, and they sent their employee requirements for fighting COVID-19. They say they’re following their mission to lead with quality and safety. Ascension will require that all workers, vendors, and volunteers be vaccinated, whether they provide direct patient care, work on site or remotely.

That timeline is November 12 at 5:00 p.m., giving workers almost two months to get vaccinated. There’s also an October 1 deadline for anyone to submit for exemptions.

One nurse says if an exemption is not approved...it’s accepted as a resignation, and she says she’s concerned for how this will impact staffing levels.

”The fact that they’re going put people in greater danger by further creating staffing issues in the hospital like that is putting people at so much risk. Way more risk than an unvaccinated nurse, and that’s so appalling to me,” one nurse said.

President Biden hasn’t said how he will enforce the new mandate or set a deadline, but protests are happening outside hospitals across the nation.

ABC12 is hearing reports of a peaceful rally against vaccine mandates tomorrow at 2:00 p.m. in front of Genesys. This is not through the union or hospital itself but, some nurses ABC12 spoke to say they plan on attending.

