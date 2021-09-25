Advertisement

One person dead following shooting in Flint

Police respond to a shooting that left one person dead.
Police respond to a shooting that left one person dead.(WJRT)
By Matt Franklin
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/24/2021) - Flint Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Investigators say it happened before 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Atherton Road and Penbrook Lane, just east of Van Slyke Road.

Flint police say at least one man is dead.

When ABC 12 crews arrived, police had several streets blocked off in the area.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Stay with ABC 12 and ABC12.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Police responded to a trooper involved crash shortly after 8 pm Friday night where Ballenger...
Police respond to trooper involved crash in Flint
28 Year Old Lincoln Twp Man in Jail for Drug
28-year-old Lincoln Township man in jail for drug delivery
Person of the Week: Gary West is a Genesee County chef who is using food to assist the...
Person of the Week: Gary West is a Chef for the Genesee County Community Action Resource Department or GCard.
Bangor Township residents in Bay County start the recovery process from major flooding