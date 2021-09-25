One person dead following shooting in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (9/24/2021) - Flint Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Investigators say it happened before 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Atherton Road and Penbrook Lane, just east of Van Slyke Road.

Flint police say at least one man is dead.

When ABC 12 crews arrived, police had several streets blocked off in the area.

Police have not released any suspect information.

