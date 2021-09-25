Police respond to trooper involved crash in Flint

Advertisement

By Angie Hendershot
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police responded to a trooper-involved crash shortly after 8 p.m. Friday night where Ballenger Highway meets Corunna Road.

State Police tell us one of its own patrol cars was involved in a crash with another car.

Early investigations show that two other people were in that car.

State police tell us all three have minor injuries.

The state trooper has not been released from the hospital yet.

The crash closed off the busy intersection in all directions for a few hours.

Stay with ABC12 News for more updates as we learn them.

