Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Some spotty showers are possible into the evening hours.

They will quickly slide to the east - leaving us dry overnight.

We’ll also be a bit milder than the last few mornings with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The week starts off with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Morning sunshine will give way to more clouds later in the day.

A weak front will turn winds to the north in the afternoon for the Great Lakes Bay Region and northern communities.

That will keep temperatures down a bit as well with warmer weather across the Flint area and I-69 corridor.

No rain is expected until sometime next weekend.

We’ll track this string of dry and pleasant days as we say goodbye to September and hello this Friday to October on ABC12 News.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.