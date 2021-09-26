Small chance for rain today, beautiful weather settles in this week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We are on the cusp of some really nice weather going into this week but we will need to keep an eye on the sky today for a chance for a few showers.

Sunday is starting off on a dry note with a few clouds and cool temperatures. As move throughout the day, clouds will continue to increase as an upper-level disturbance passes through the Great Lakes region. This could bring an isolated shower or two to Mid-Michigan this afternoon, especially in the Great Lakes Bay Region and north. This rain chance is pretty low so do not cancel any plans for today. As for temperatures, we’ll see highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A brief warm-up is expected to begin with week as high temperatures push into the middle and upper 70s with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A cold front will move in late Monday and will bring cooler temperatures behind it. At this point, it looks like this front will not bring much of a rain chance at all. After that front clears the area, we’ll be on cruise control for a few days with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the lower 70s Tuesday-Thursday.

By the end of the week and into next weekend, there are some signs that our nice weather pattern will break down. Right now, we’ll keep rain out of the forecast but it is possible some rain returns Friday/Saturday.

