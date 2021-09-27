178,000+ Michigan households getting home heating tax credit

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 178,000 Michigan households that received the home heating tax credit in 2020 will get some additional help as the winter heating season nears.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced $200 payments Monday to help those families stay warm this fall. The one-time payments will be distributed at the end of September.

“No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on and putting food on the table, but too many families face those kinds of choices today,” Whitmer said. “As the heating season rapidly approaches, these extra dollars will help families meet their basic needs.”

The payments come from additional Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program dollars left over this year. Households with seniors, disabled individuals or children under 5 years old are receiving $200. Other eligible households are receiving $100.

The money will go to households that filed and qualified for Michigan’s Home Heating Credit Claim for the 2020 tax year. The Michigan Department of Treasury already has mailed checks to all households who qualify for the additional payments.

Taxpayer who haven’t applied for the Michigan Home Heating Credit have a deadline of Sept. 30 each year to file an application.

“There is still time to apply for the Home Heating Credit,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “You don’t have to file an individual income tax return to receive the credit. Please don’t wait and submit your application today.”

