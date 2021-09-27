Advertisement

Ballot drive would join Michigan with national popular vote pact

Currently, 16 states have signed onto the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, meaning...
Currently, 16 states have signed onto the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, meaning they already have 196 of the 270 electoral votes needed to change the way the Electoral College votes.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan would award its 15 electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote if enough other states also join the pact under a 2022 ballot initiative.

The drive was announced Monday by former top leaders in both major political parties. Fifteen states and Washington, D.C. have enacted laws supporting the national popular vote.

Those laws require states to award their electoral votes to the candidate who receives the most votes nationwide rather than the candidate who wins the most votes in their state.

RELATED: The Electoral College: How it works and the debate over its future

The movement would be successful when member states account for at least 270 electoral votes. The number now stands at 195.

Twice this century, the loser of the popular vote has become president.

RELATED: National popular vote gains momentum, remains political longshot

The creation of the Electoral College is enshrined in the Constitution. But the Constitution leaves appointment of electors to the states, which is where this debate plays out.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Two Thumb-area businesses scammed out of $100,000
Construction on M-13 and M-84 signal improvement in Bay City start Monday
A Michigan woman was arrested last week for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to kill her...
Deford man arrested for possession of child pornography
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Tuscola County man arrested for child pornography