Ballot drive would join Michigan with national popular vote pact

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan would award its 15 electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote if enough other states also join the pact under a 2022 ballot initiative.

The drive was announced Monday by former top leaders in both major political parties. Fifteen states and Washington, D.C. have enacted laws supporting the national popular vote.

Those laws require states to award their electoral votes to the candidate who receives the most votes nationwide rather than the candidate who wins the most votes in their state.

The movement would be successful when member states account for at least 270 electoral votes. The number now stands at 195.

Twice this century, the loser of the popular vote has become president.

The creation of the Electoral College is enshrined in the Constitution. But the Constitution leaves appointment of electors to the states, which is where this debate plays out.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.