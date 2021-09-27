Chip shortage impact can be seen across parts of Flint, Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The global semiconductor chip shortage is showing no signs of letting up, and creating quite the parking lot in Mid-Michigan.

General Motors continues to crank out their heavy duty pickup trucks at Flint Assembly -- but they’re falling short of completion.

Row after row after row after row, hundreds of General Motor’s and Chevrolet heavy duty pickup trucks line a once empty field off I-75 in Mt. Morris.

These trucks are supposed to be in the hands of dealers or customers, but instead they sit waiting to be outfitted with semiconductor chips.

“It’s daily. 7 days a week -- as we get the modules -- we’re putting the trucks out -- and the goal is to not have this issue,” said UAW Region 1D Director Steve Dawes

He said that the shipments of the modules that contain the semiconductor chips -- which help operate certain functions of the truck -- is very unpredictable.

Demand though, very predictable. Flint Assembly can’t seem to crank these trucks out fast enough. Dawes said that the plant is outputting on average about 1,000 trucks in a 24 hour period.

Some of those trucks have made their way to the empty field off I-75 while others are at the former Buick City site also at Flint Assembly and across from Flint assembly.

The plant has largely been spared from a slew of plant shutdowns across North America because the trucks are the company’s bread and butter.

Despite not having the chips to complete the trucks -- the company said that building them and having them ready is far better for employees, customers and dealers than not building the trucks at all.

“They’re willing and ready to put these parts in these vehicles get them out to the customers, because they know that our customers are the most important part in this whole process,” said Dawes.

ABC12 reached out to GM directly as well. The automaker declined to comment on how many trucks are waiting to be chipped and how long they have been and could be sitting for.

Customers should contact the dealer where the truck was ordered to find out more about delivery.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.