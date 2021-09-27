CMU to resume international travel for study abroad programs

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Central Michigan University will be allowing international travel again for study abroad programs.

The university made the announcement 18 months after the pandemic forced it to end studies overseas in March 2020. The university expects that study abroad programs will begin in the spring semester of 2022.

“We are going to be doing what we are calling a controlled or limited restart so we are being very careful,” said Jennifer Evanuik, executive director of CMU’s Office of Global Engagement.

Evanuik said university leadership agreed to begin travel again because it realized the importance of this type of experience for college students.

“I believe that our leadership agreed to move forward because there is recognition that global experiences are really critical to our students, you know?,” Evanuik said. “Not having that type of global experience for almost two years that leaves a big, it’s like a hole in the student’s educational experience.”

Evanuik said that since making the announcement, students have been excited and many have booked appointments to explore the programs that will be offered.

CMU has announced specific criteria and requirements for these programs to take place. These includes things like taking into account the country’s vaccination and case rates, travel requirements, and access to available health care.

Students that choose to study abroad will be required to be fully vaccinated before departure.

Evanuik said that she and her staff are thrilled to once again offer this experience to students and said they have taken everything they have learned since the start of the pandemic and will apply it to the programs to make sure they are as safe as possible.

“Just like here on campus and in the US, we’ve been taking a lot of steps to protect ourselves and protect each other,” she said. “We’re following a similar philosophy for our students traveling abroad.”

Evanuik said that it is not clear right now how many classes or countries programs will take place in but said that her staff is continuing to work with health and university officials to determine this.

If a student is interested in a study abroad program at CMU for next semester or beyond, Evanuik said that they should reach out to an advisor to discuss their options.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.