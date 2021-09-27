Construction on M-13 and M-84 signal improvement in Bay City start Monday

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced the start of the M-13 and M-84 intersection signal improvement project in Bay City.

It is said that work on this project, starting Monday, will include: signal upgrades, concrete curb and gutter, and sidewalk and ramp improvements.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said that this work will improve the traffic signal at the M-13/M-84 intersection and is estimated to be finished by Nov. 19.

The $221,000 dollar project will improve the signal at the M-13 and M-84 intersection.

Drivers should expect shoulder and lane closures.

