Construction on M-13 and M-84 signal improvement in Bay City start Monday
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced the start of the M-13 and M-84 intersection signal improvement project in Bay City.
It is said that work on this project, starting Monday, will include: signal upgrades, concrete curb and gutter, and sidewalk and ramp improvements.
The Michigan Department of Transportation said that this work will improve the traffic signal at the M-13/M-84 intersection and is estimated to be finished by Nov. 19.
The $221,000 dollar project will improve the signal at the M-13 and M-84 intersection.
Drivers should expect shoulder and lane closures.
