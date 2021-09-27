Crest Marine sees major turnaround in hiring, will be looking to fill 25 positions

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The unemployment rate in one mid-Michigan county heading in the wrong direction.

The latest state data shows Shiawassee County’s jobless rate edged up 3 tenths of a percent to 5.5% during the month of August. That’s up from 5.2% in July.

ABC12 has done a number of stories on Crest Marine, especially early on in the pandemic. The struggle was real for them with hiring and a high turnover rate. They just couldn’t keep employees for very long.

But, just within these last couple months, they made some changes to the employee’s benefit and it’s those changes they believe are what will help keep them on a solid path forward for hiring and retaining workers.

Roughly 240 workers can be on this shop floor at Crest Marine building pontoon boats at any given moment these days.

If ABC12 was writing this story seven months ago, they’d have around 60 workers.

“When we were able to reopen and come back to work -- we were busier than what we ever could have expected and we could not get enough employees, and they could also not get enough people to work either,” said Mandie Klatt, the human resource coordinator at Crest Marine.

It’s pretty obvious something happened, and for the better at the pontoon manufacturer.

“We’ve increased our starting wages -- we’ve added a couple more paid holidays,” said Klatt.

Most people know, money talks. Klatt said that pre pandemic, Crest’s hourly rates of pay were around $11 dollars an hour. That number has climbed $4 dollars to around $15 an hour.

And word certainly travels fast.

“We’ve received so many applicants, we’ve had to shut jobs off -- so they’re not showing as active, because we don’t want to receive this huge bank of employees that we can’t call and say hey would you like to come in for an interview. We don’t want to false advertise,” she said.

Klatt also said that ever since the $300 dollar federal unemployment benefit ended almost a month ago, she’s noticed more walk-in applicants and more phone calls inquiring about any open positions.

“It’s given employees a voice -- where they didn’t have one before,” she said.

Crest said that right now at this moment, they are set for their staffing needs.

However, because they are doing so well with demand for boats and their turnover has slowed down drastically, they will be looking to bring on an additional 25 workers.

A formal announcement and all those details will likely come out next week.

