Deford man arrested for possession of child pornography

By Jordyn Bruns
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Deford man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he kept child pornographic images on his computer.

Police arrested 24-year-old Jason James Kenny and he was arraigned last Tuesday in the 71B District Court on the following charges:

  • 25 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.
  • 25 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigating when it was learned that Kenny accessed files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

