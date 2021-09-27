FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The city of Flint has struggled to keep under control, “Club Sunoco” the Flint gas station turned hang-out spot.

The Flint gas station had been marked as a potentially dangerous party spot featuring fights that appeared on social media, but the situation now appears to be under control.

Flint’s Police Chief told ABC12 that the gas station’s owner finally gave police a live feed of the security cameras in and around his store.

Police confirm they’ve had fewer complaints since that point.

