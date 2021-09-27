Advertisement

Grand Blanc ice cream shop owner scoops up donations for cancer

Ziggy's Ice Cream in Grand Blanc raises money for cancer patients
Ziggy's Ice Cream in Grand Blanc raises money for cancer patients(Kate White)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - “Just started feeling really sick, had some debilitating headaches for about a week that just would not go away and the next thing I knew, I woke up at Henry Ford,” said Ziggy’s Ice Cream owner, Kate White.

White would soon learn the cause of those headaches-- was a life threatening disease.

“The same diagnosis as Beau Biden and John McCain. They both passed away from glioblastoma, so it is considered one of the deadliest cancers,” White said.

That was 2019.

After having the tumor removed followed by chemo and radiation, White went back to work, but never forgot the treatment and care she received at Henry Ford Hospital as a cancer patient.

The cancer survivor knew she wanted to help others the way she was helped at her darkest hour.

“I received such amazing care at Henry Ford and they told me about this organization called Game On Cancer where 100 percent of the proceeds help other cancer patients. Once I heard that I was all in and I knew that I wanted to do something for them and being that we have the ice cream parlor I thought what a way to pair things together with ice cream and a fundraiser,” she said.

So this weekend, White’s business, Ziggy’s Ice Cream in Grand Blanc, hosted “celebrity” ice cream scoopers.

“They came out last year, it was my neuro oncologist, my surgeon and other Henry Ford team members came out and were our celebrity scoopers and they scooped ice cream for us at the event,” she said.

This is the second year for the two day fundraising event.

“I feel so strong and healthy again and I want that for other people. I want other people to have the same opportunity that I had and I don’t want the financial burden to be what stands in their way of being healthy as well,” White said

All proceeds benefit Game On Cancer and Henry Ford Health System, which provides support for patients with cancer as they go through treatment, and also supports cancer research.

“We started it last year and raised just shy of $10,000 and we’re hoping to surpass that goal this year,” White said.

As for White-- in June it will be three years that her cancer is in remission.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

General Motors plants temporarily shutdown across North America, except Flint Assembly
Lockdown at Grand Blanc High School lifted
Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein may be held against their will by Chad Eric Bryant,...
Missing Endangered Advisory canceled for two women from Saginaw
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan reports a skyrocketed daily average of COVID-19 cases
In just the first two weeks of school, Davison Community Schools quarantined more than 70...
Davison High School lockdown over after police find no evidence of gun

Latest News

A gavel.
Michigan “Clean Slate’ Expungement Week starts in Flint
Flint’s Community Read kicks off in October
Two men rescued a Fairgrove woman from this car after it overturned into the Cass River in...
Good Samaritans rescue woman from car overturned into Cass River
Steve Simon owned the 1970 Chevelle along with brother Price who passed away in late 2013.
Mid-Michigan man restores classic car to honor late brother