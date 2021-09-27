Grand Blanc ice cream shop owner scoops up donations for cancer

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - “Just started feeling really sick, had some debilitating headaches for about a week that just would not go away and the next thing I knew, I woke up at Henry Ford,” said Ziggy’s Ice Cream owner, Kate White.

White would soon learn the cause of those headaches-- was a life threatening disease.

“The same diagnosis as Beau Biden and John McCain. They both passed away from glioblastoma, so it is considered one of the deadliest cancers,” White said.

That was 2019.

After having the tumor removed followed by chemo and radiation, White went back to work, but never forgot the treatment and care she received at Henry Ford Hospital as a cancer patient.

The cancer survivor knew she wanted to help others the way she was helped at her darkest hour.

“I received such amazing care at Henry Ford and they told me about this organization called Game On Cancer where 100 percent of the proceeds help other cancer patients. Once I heard that I was all in and I knew that I wanted to do something for them and being that we have the ice cream parlor I thought what a way to pair things together with ice cream and a fundraiser,” she said.

So this weekend, White’s business, Ziggy’s Ice Cream in Grand Blanc, hosted “celebrity” ice cream scoopers.

“They came out last year, it was my neuro oncologist, my surgeon and other Henry Ford team members came out and were our celebrity scoopers and they scooped ice cream for us at the event,” she said.

This is the second year for the two day fundraising event.

“I feel so strong and healthy again and I want that for other people. I want other people to have the same opportunity that I had and I don’t want the financial burden to be what stands in their way of being healthy as well,” White said

All proceeds benefit Game On Cancer and Henry Ford Health System, which provides support for patients with cancer as they go through treatment, and also supports cancer research.

“We started it last year and raised just shy of $10,000 and we’re hoping to surpass that goal this year,” White said.

As for White-- in June it will be three years that her cancer is in remission.

