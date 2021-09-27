Grand Blanc Township residents complain about chronic flooding

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Standing water still sits over Gibson Road in Grand Blanc Township days after rain worked its way through the area.

It’s been an issue for decades and residents want to know why the problem continues to be ignored. The Genesee County Road Commission says they’re working on a solution.

“I don’t know why they don’t fix it,” said Shannon Morrish, who lives in the area. “It’s crazy, you have cars stalling out in the middle of the road. You have wreckers picking them up, people driving through our yards. We have to stop it.”

Morrish said the flooding happens just about every time it rains. But this time it’s so bad that drivers are using her front yard as a detour.

“There’s tire marks in my front yard,” she said. “As of yesterday, they are using my front yard to go around and into my neighbor’s yard and then into my other neighbor’s yard to exit.”

Morrish has been trying to get answers for months, but nothing has come.

“I have talked to the township, the road commission, the drain commission and it’s kind of a run around. I don’t know whose problem it is, but I just want it fixed -- that’s all,” she said.

Grand Blanc Township Supervisor Scott Bennett came to speak with homeowners and said he’s determined to get them the fix they need. The road commission says a necessary pipe replacement project already is in the works to alleviate the flooding.

“We’ve just been approved to move forward with that project,” said engineer Eric Johnston. “We have to get an agreement together with the township since it’s a local roadway. The township has to pay half the cost to have it replaced, but more importantly, we have to figure out where were going to replace it at. One of the property owners out there has to come forward and say, ‘I’ll give you the easement to come across my land to dump this into the Gibson Drain.’”

If an agreement is reached by the township and road commission -- and residents approve of the easement on private property -- the work could start as early as this winter. Homeowners dealing with the flooding say it’s time they finally see something done.

“That’s all we want around here. We want to make our houses look nice and enjoy our homes and not live in a muddy, swampy area,” Morrish said.

The Genesee County Road Commission says the project is being fast-tracked and they will be speaking to residents soon to find where they can put the replacement pipe and easement.

The Genesee County Drain Commission says this area is not in their jurisdiction, so there is nothing they can do unless residents create a petition to create a special assessment district. Homeowners say they will consider the petition if the road commission doesn’t find away to make the repairs.

