Michigan’s daily COVID-19 case average decreases to just over 2,500

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan decreased over the weekend to just over 2,500.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 7,733 new COVID-19 illnesses Saturday through Monday for a total of 1,015,802. The daily average of 2,577 newly confirmed cases is about 500 fewer than the average from last Thursday and Friday.

State health officials reported 35 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Saturday through Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,898.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing increased to the highest levels in five months last week before dropping below 40,000 tests completed per day over the weekend. The percentage of positive tests remained steady Saturday through Monday, settling in at 8.48%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses continued increasing. As of Monday, 1,602 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 45 more than Friday. Of those, 1,529 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady over the weekend. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 422 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 193 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday, there is one fewer COVID-19 patient in intensive care and six more on ventilators.

Michigan has distributed over 13.267 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 7.114 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.486 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 666,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.887 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.33 million people statewide. A total of 57.5% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 67.6% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 37,188 cases and 953 deaths, which is an increase of 87 cases.

Saginaw, 22,837 cases and 630 deaths, which is an increase of 136 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,326 cases and 31 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Bay, 12,008 cases and 352 deaths, which is an increase of 145 cases.

Clare, 2,514 cases and 91 deaths, which is an increase of 39 cases.

Gladwin, 2,335 cases and 62 deaths, which is an increase of 49 cases.

Gratiot, 3,770 cases and 119 deaths, which is an increase of 40 cases.

Huron, 3,377 cases and 81 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Iosco, 2,268 cases and 78 deaths, which is an increase of 54 cases.

Isabella, 6,509 cases and 99 deaths, which is an increase of 84 cases.

Lapeer, 8,731 cases and 220 deaths, which is an increase of 74 cases.

Midland, 8,184 cases and 111 deaths, which is an increase of 100 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,814 cases and 44 deaths, which is an increase of 25 cases.

Oscoda, 674 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Roscommon, 1,817 cases and 56 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Sanilac, 3,964 cases and 120 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases.

Shiawassee, 6,510 cases and 116 deaths, which is an increase of 36 cases.

Tuscola, 5,537 cases and 170 deaths, which is an increase of 60 cases.

