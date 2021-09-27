Powers graduate named Michigan State University’s Miss Black MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Recent 2019 Powers Catholic High School graduate, Cara Drew was named Miss Black MSU on Sunday.

Cara Drew is an elementary education student at Michigan State University and was crowned with the honor on Sunday.

She is a Dean’s List student at Michigan State and also serves as an intercultural advisor at the school.

Congratulations to Cara!

