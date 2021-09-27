Advertisement

Pure Pro Wrestling brings the action to Family Fun Day in Flint

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The reopening of the Greater Friendship Azusa Ministries brought the fun and the pain to Flint for the church’s family fun day.

To celebrate a post-pandemic opening, Pure Pro Wrestling owner and church member Joe Byrd brought out the ring for some local entertainment. He said being out in the community is one of the most fulfilling parts of the process.

Pure Pro Wrestling will be coming back to Flint at the Iceland Arena on Oct. 16. Tickets are still available on the group’s website.

