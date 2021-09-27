Advertisement

Shiawassee County church spreads the wealth years after getting large gift

Shiawassee County
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CORUNNA, Mich. - A large gift to a small church continues to provide benefits to people in Shiawassee County.

Nearly 10 local organizations got grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 from Juddville United Methodist Church.

Angel’s Hands Outreach in Owosso received the largest amount. It provides clothing, household items and services to people in need.

The founder, Christial Sierra, looked at the $50,000 check and said, “I’m trying not to cry.”

The money comes from the estate of Jack and Ruth Walworth. They left more than $2 million with Juddville United Methodist Church.

The Rev. Peter Crawford says the church in turn shares it with the community.

