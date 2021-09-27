SUV of 84-year-old missing since May found in St. Clair river

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT)(AP) - Police say the vehicle belonging to an 84-year-old Michigan woman missing since May has been found in the St. Clair River with a body inside.

The St. Clair County sheriff’s office said divers found the SUV about 30 feet from the shore in Marine City.

The vehicle was located Saturday by the volunteer diving group Adventures with a Purpose, which had been contacted by relatives of Nadine Moses of Casco Township.

Moses was last seen May 4, with her family saying she had been experiencing memory problems.

The SUV was pulled from the river and the body was removed so that authorities could confirm the identity.

