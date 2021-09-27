Advertisement

Thumb-area businesses lose $100,000 to scammers

They paid fake emailed invoices from a fertilizer company and Michigan Department of Treasury
Scam alert graphic
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say two businesses in the Thumb lost $100,000 apiece from a phishing scam.

The businesses in Huron and Tuscola counties received emails that appeared to be valid. The emails stated the businesses missed a scheduled payment and owed a $100,000 immediate balance.

Investigators say the emails, which looked nearly identical to legitimate messages, appeared to come from a fertilizer company and the Michigan Department of Treasury. Both businesses paid the invoices and later learned that the emails were fraudulent.

Michigan State Police advise everyone to contact any business that sends an unexpected email stating that money is owed before paying the balance. Businesses and consumers should use regular business numbers rather than the number listed on the email.

