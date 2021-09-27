Advertisement

Tuscola County man arrested for child pornography

Michigan State Police vehicle.
Sep. 27, 2021
TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Fostoria man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he was sharing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

Police arrested 55-year-old Michael Dennis Damiani and he was arraigned last Wednesday in the 71B District Court on the following charges:

  • 12 counts of aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material
  • 13 counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material
  • 25 counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Division began investigation Damiani it was learned that Damiani was sharing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

